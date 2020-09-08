Sharon school officials file petition against teachers association for refusing to return to classroom

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon Public School officials have filed a petition against the teacher’s association for their refusal to work in their classrooms.

Teachers were required to report to school for professional development Tuesday to prepare their rooms for the upcoming school year and to discuss new coronavirus guidelines but have refused to enter the building, according to a statement issued by the Chair of the Sharon School Committee Judith K. Crosby.

“Today’s decision by the Sharon Teachers Association to refuse to work from their classrooms is an illegal job action,” Crosby wrote. “We have filed a petition with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board to declare this action a strike, which is illegal under Massachusetts law.”

Educators were slated to return to school on August 27, but members of the Sharon Teacher’s Association made the decision to work remotely instead prompting the school committee to hold a virtual meeting and enter into negotiations with the union.

“We have had seven negotiating sessions with the teachers’ union and remain committed to an agreement that has teachers in front of children in their classroom starting next week,” Crosby wrote.

Students are scheduled to start classes in person on September 16 under a hybrid learning model.

Committee members say in-person learning is vital to a student’s educational and emotional health. Teachers say they are concerned about the potential health risks of working in a classroom during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our buildings are safe for teachers, staff and for our students,” Crosby said. “Sharon has virtually no instances of the Covid-19 virus and our 14-day case count is zero.”

