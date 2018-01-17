Sharon shoplifting suspect accused of stealing baby formula

SHARON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Sharon have arrested a man accused of stealing baby formula from a grocery store.

Police say an officer was at a Shaw’s Supermarket Tuesday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. when he saw a man exiting through the entrance of the store and carrying a reusable Shaw’s bag. The suspect made a quick turn to avoid going past the officer.

The store manager, who was nearby, told the officer that the suspect was stealing baby formula and had done so in the past.

The officer approached the suspect, who gave a false name, and found baby formula in the man’s bag. He was arrested for shoplifting.

Officers determined the suspect was Matthew Neves, 27 of East Providence, Rhode Island. Neves was reportedly wanted on six warrants from five courts, including a previous larceny charge in Sharon.

Neves was also charged with obstruction of justice for giving a false name.

