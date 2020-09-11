Sharon teachers agree to return to classrooms after petition filed with state labor board

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Sharon have agreed to end their work stoppage and plan to return to the classroom Friday morning after reaching a settlement with the school district.

This decision comes after school officials filed a petition with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board that stated the teachers’ refusal to enter the school buildings constituted an illegal strike, according to a release issued by Sharon School Committee Chair Judy Crosby.

A hearing on that petition began on Thursday afternoon and the district and union negotiated afterwards before reaching the settlement. The district has agreed to withdraw its petition for a strike investigation.

“We are thrilled for our students that for the first time in six months they will be entering their schools and be with their classmates and teachers,” Crosby said. “This has always been about serving our students. Having them back in the classroom will permit us to meet their learning, social and emotional needs.”

As part of the settlement, the teachers’ association must acknowledge that their actions over the last three days were in violation of state law which prohibits strikes by public employees.

The union has agreed and said it will comply with the district’s decision to begin the year with a hybrid model.

All five school buildings will open on Wednesday, with the first day of in-person instruction on Thursday.

Teacher training in school buildings is schedule to last through Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)