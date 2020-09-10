Sharon teachers agree to return to classrooms after school officials file petition with state labor board

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon Public School teachers agreed to end their work stoppage Thursday night and will begin working in from their classrooms starting Friday.

This decision comes after school officials filed a petition with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board that stated the teachers’ refusal to enter the school buildings constituted and illegal strike, according to a release issued by Sharon School Committee Chair Judy Crosby.

A hearing on that petition began on Thursday afternoon and the district and union negotiated afterward before reaching the settlement.

The district has agreed to withdraw its petition for a strike investigation.

“We are thrilled for our students that for the first time in six months they will be entering their schools and be with their classmates and teachers,” Crosby said.

As part of the settlement, the teachers’ association must acknowledge that their actions over the last three days were in violation of state law which prohibits strikes by public

employees.

The union has agreed and said it will comply with the district’s decision to begin the year with a hybrid model.

All five school buildings will open on Wednesday. The first day of in-person instruction will be Thursday, Sept. 17.

“We have always said our schools are safe for students and staff,” Crosby said. “Sharon continues to have a low instance of Covid-19. Our health and safety plan requires everyone in our schools to wear masks, has classrooms set up to follow social distancing guidelines and encourages frequent hand washing.”

