Sharon Teachers Association plans informational picket as they push for remote learning

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Sharon Teachers Association plans to hold an informational picket Wednesday evening to urge the community to opt for remote learning as they claim the school buildings aren’t safe for return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A company recently tested heating, air conditioning and air flow at the district’s five schools and found more than 180 problems, Sharon Teachers Association president Bernadette Murphy said.

Superintendent Victoria Greer said the problems relate to air flow and not air quality; however, Murphy argues that the report proves it’s not safe to go back.

“What the study showed is that the air circulation is not adequate to deal with a virus like COVID-19,” Murphy said. “I’m sure some things will be fixed but they can’t guarantee everything that needs to be fixed is going to be fixed.”

Greer says service crews are working overtime to ensure that the work is completed by Sept. 14.

Teachers refused to return to work in their classrooms Tuesday for professional development, which Sharon School Committee Chair Judith Crosby called an “illegal job action.”

“We have file a petition with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board to declare this a strike, which is illegal under Massachusetts law,” she said in a statement. “Our buildings are safe for teachers, staff and for our students. Sharon has virtually no instances of Covid-19 virus and our 14-day case count is zero.”

Murphy said that teachers are continuing to work remotely to prepare for classes and are not on strike.

“It is unconscionable for the district to force us into buildings deemed unsafe by the district’s own contractor,” she said. “I do not believe parents want to put their children’s health at risk. This action is about the School Committee trying to prove they are in charge instead of doing what is right for student and staff safety.”

Students are scheduled to start classes in-person next week under a hybrid plan approved by the Sharon School Committee.

