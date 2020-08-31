Sharon teachers expected to continue holding out from returning to classroom

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers working for the Sharon Public School system are expected to continue holding out from returning to the classroom due to coronavirus concerns.

Educators were slated to return to school last Thursday but members of the Sharon Teacher’s Association made the decision to work remotely instead.

The school committee held a virtual meeting and decided to allow teachers to work remotely last Thursday and Friday, with teachers returning to the classroom Monday.

Sharon Teacher’s Association President Bernadette Murphy told 7NEWS that they plan to continue to work remotely through the first part of the school year until they feel it is safe to go back to the classroom.

The school committee recently voted to reopen with a hybrid model, while the teacher’s union said it voted overwhelmingly to start remotely.

