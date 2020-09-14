SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Sharon are planning on holding a rally Monday afternoon over what they call unsafe conditions in school buildings.

The teachers claim that the buildings are not fit for students to return this week, citing dirty work stations, missing air filters and a lack of safety dividers.

The rally, which is scheduled to take place at town hall at 3:15 p.m., comes after teachers held a temporary work stoppage over the condition of the school buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The teachers agreed to go back in the classroom last Friday after reaching a settlement with the school district, who had filed a petition with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board.

All five school buildings are slated to reopen Wednesday under a hybrid model, with the first day of in-person instruction on Thursday.

Teacher training in school buildings is scheduled to last through Tuesday.

