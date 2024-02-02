SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sharon teenager has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest Friday in connection with the murder of his father.

A grand jury in Norfolk County indicted Lucas Larson, 17, on Wednesday in connection with the death of his father, Brad Larson, 62, who was found dead in his home in November. Authorities said Larson has been hospitalized since the alleged murder.

Larson is charged with a single count of murder.

“Brad Larson was a well-known and much respected member of the Sharon community,” Sharon Police Chief Stephen Coffey said in a statement. “The Sharon police will continue working with the District Attorney’s office as the case now moves through the court system. As a department, we offer our sincere condolences to Brad Larson’s family and the many residents touched by his death.”

“Sharon Police have proven to be excellent partners during this investigation, and I appreciate their hard work and professionalism,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

Lucas Larson is set to be arraigned Friday in Norfolk Superior Court.

History buff, active member of community

At the time of his death, friends and neighbors described Brad Larson as a history buff who loved nature and was an active member of the community, serving as president of the Sharon Historical Society at one point.

“Nobody can believe it and we’re all heartbroken,” said Paul Lauenstein of the Sharon Historical Society. “It’s just like a bad dream – I keep pinching myself and hoping that this is nothing more than a dream.

According to his website, Larson was also an expert on interactive exhibits for museums.

“He worked with museums all over the country – that’s the kind of stature that he had,” Lauenstein noted.

“He was a very, very devoted father,” said Valerie Vigoda, a neighbor and friend of Larson. “And we just had a conversation recently about just how dedicated he was, how much he was trying to do for his son.”

Vigoda also said that Larson regularly contributed to his Unitarian church.

