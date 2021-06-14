BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sharon woman is the lucky Corvette Cash Grand Prize Drawing winner.

In the Grand Prize Drawing on April 28, Deborah Laframboise was selected from all valid entries into any of the four Corvette Cash Second Chance Drawings.

For her prize, Laframboise had the option of selecting a new Corvette or a cash option. She chose the cash option of $120,283 (less applicable taxes and withholdings).

Laframboise plans on getting a new dog and putting some of her winnings toward the purchase of a house.

