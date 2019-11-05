Sharpen up the skates! Outdoor ice rink opening in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Fenway neighborhood is about to be frozen over with the addition of its first public ice skating rink.

Samuels & Associates plans on breaking ground on a brand new outdoor skating rink called The Rink at 401 Park.

This 6,000+-square-foot rink is slated to open in early December.

“When we said we envisioned 401 Park as an all-seasons hub, we meant it,” explained Steve Samuels of Samuels & Associates. “That means providing an innovative space that engages with and brings together all generations no matter the weather. What better way to celebrate the season than with one of the most quintessential wintertime activities.”

The rink will be open seven days a week and will include theme nights, live DJs, skating lessons, sporting events and more.

Discounted tickets will be made available for those under 18, students and seniors.

The Rink at 401 Park will be located at 401 Park Drive between Time Out Market Boston and Trillium Fenway.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)