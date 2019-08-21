Shattuck Hospital employee accused of hitting patient, 6 staff members placed on leave

BOSTON (WHDH) - Six staff members at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital have been placed on leave as state officials investigate accusations of abuse.

State police said that they were called to the state-run hospital in Jamaica Plain around noontime on Saturday for a reported assault.

The incident allegedly occurred inside the Metro-Boston Mental Health Unit.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 30-year-old hospital worker, whose name has not been released, struck a 55-year-old male patient.

The man is expected to face criminal charges in connection with the incident.

In addition, the State Department of Mental Health said it has placed six staff members on leave until their own internal investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the department released a statement that read, “The Department of Mental Health (DMH) is deeply troubled by these allegations and immediately placed all staff members involved on leave while internal and criminal investigations are conducted.”

The statement went on to say that state police were immediately notified and that the allegation was referred to the Disabled Persons Protection Commission.

The DMH also said they have taken additional steps to ensure the safety of patients at that hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)