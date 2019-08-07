HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WHDH) — A teenager who missed pop star Shawn Mendes’ concert after going into cardiac arrest received a video call that she will never forget.

Giovanna Santos was rushed to the hospital in Florida after falling ill while with her friends at her house about four months ago.

Doctors diagnosed the 16-year-old with dilated cardiomyopathy — a condition that does not allow her blood to pump normally.

Santos was hoping to celebrate her birthday at a Shawn Mendes concert in Miami on July 28 but instead had to spend it at the hospital as she awaits a heart transplant.

With the help from the hospital’s staff, Santos was able to reach out to Mendes. Days later, he called her on Facetime.

“I love you so much,” Mendes told Santos.

She says the experience has motivated her to keep going.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)