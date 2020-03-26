Shaw’s associate tests positive for coronavirus

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An associate at a Shaw’s in Easton is receiving medical care after testing positive for coronavirus, the grocery store chain announced.

“The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority. We have learned that an associate at our Shaw’s store in Easton, MA has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Teresa Edington, a spokesperson for the company, said in a statement.

The infected associate is undergoing treatment and other workers at the store may be instructed to self-quarantine.

“The store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting process since that day. In an abundance of caution, we have conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection with guidance from third-party sanitation experts,” Edington added. “The store will remain open and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning and disinfection process going forward.”

Store associates have since been asked to follow the CDC’s recommendations on preventing the spread of disease and to stay home when they are not feeling well.

All Shaw’s stores have implemented the following steps to ensure the safety of customers:

Plexiglass: As an added precaution in our ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are currently installing Plexiglas in our checkout lanes at our 150 Shaw's and Star Market stores. All Shaw's and Star Market stores will have it by the end of this week. It will serve as protective barrier between customers and cashiers and provide added reassurance and peace of mind.

CDC Cleanliness Guidelines: We regularly remind our associates to follow all CDC guidelines for frequent hand washing, and surface cleaning.

Running Clean Stores: We've taken enhanced measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and other high-touch points of the store throughout the day, as well as a deep cleanse at the end of each business day. Cart wipes continue to be available at key locations within the store for customers' convenience.

Adjusted Store Hours and Dedicated Shopping Windows: Effective Wednesday 3/18, the hours of operation for all Shaw's and Star Market stores will be 7AM – 8PM Sunday through Saturday. Starting Thursday, 3.19, every Tuesday and Thursday between 7AM and 9AM, senior citizens and other at-risk members of the community are invited to shop in our stores to obtain the grocery items that they need. We ask our non-senior and non-at-risk customers to respect these hours for those who need them most, and not shop during those times.

Social Distancing: We have placed posters around the store to remind our customers to practice social distancing and remain six feet – essentially two shopping carts – apart to avoid coming in contact with anyone who may have been infected by COVID-19 but not yet be exhibiting symptoms. We are constantly looking for solutions to help us improve this practice in our stores.

