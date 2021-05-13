(WHDH) — People getting their groceries from Shaw’s will no longer have to worry about which direction they are heading down the aisles.

The chain announced that they are removing the one-way aisle markers from their Massachusetts stores.

This comes as COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out and mandates across the country are being lifted, a spokesperson said.

Social distancing markers at the checkout and service counters will remain in place.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)