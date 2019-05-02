Shaw’s shopper wins $1M Monopoly prize

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A Shaw’s customer recently won a $1 million prize in the annual “Monopoly Collect & Win Game,” the grocery chain announced Thursday.

A woman from South Burlington, Vermont, won the huge prize by shopping at her local Shaw’s store and collecting all eight markers needed to fill up the $1 million cash prize space on the Monopoly game board.

“Customers across the United Sates are playing the Monopoly Collect & Win Game at Albertsons Division stores, and to date, over $85 million in prizes and money-saving offers have been awarded,” President of Shaw’s Supermarkets Michelle Larson said in a press release.

The annual Monopoly promotion kicked off on Feb. 6 and runs through May 7 or when all the game tickets have been distributed.

Shaw’s awarded the prize to the woman earlier this week during a ceremony held at the Shaw’s Supermarket on 570 Shelburne Road.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)