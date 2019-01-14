Shaw’s to close 4 ‘underperforming’ stores

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shaw’s Supermarket announced Monday that the company plans to close three “underperforming” stores in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

Stores in Lynn, Leominster, and on Pilgrim Hill Road in Plymouth are slated to go out of business. A store on Woodbury Avenue in Portsmouth will also be shuttered.

“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our portfolio of stores. Closing an underperforming store is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on growing our business by being the favorite local supermarket and running great stores where people love to shop. That’s what will enable us to offer the products and services our customers value most in Massachusetts and everywhere else we operate,” the company said in a statement. “While the decision to close a store is always difficult—given the impact on employees and customers—it was made only after careful evaluation and was guided by what is best for the company’s ongoing success and future growth.”

The company did not release an exact closing date for the stores.

Shaw’s has 153 stores across New England and employs about 19,000 people.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)