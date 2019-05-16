Shaw’s truck crashes, spills fuel on Route 3 in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shaw’s tractor-trailer that crashed on Route 3 in Duxbury on Thursday afternoon is leaking fuel on the highway, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway before 3:30 p.m. found a truck that went off the road and over the guardrail, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

One person has been transported from the scene, officials said. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Lengthy traffic delays are expected.

The crash is under investigation.

#DXFD on scene Route 3 Northbound north of Exit 11 MVA involving a tractor trailer with a significant fuel leak. 1 patient being transported, avoid the area with significant delays. pic.twitter.com/upZQDT8qzW — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) May 16, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)