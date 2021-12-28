BOSTON (WHDH) - A Woburn mother was mourned by nearly 200 family members and friends in the Dorchester neighborhood where she grew up, as her boyfriend continues to be held without bail after she was found dead last week.

Sherell Pringle, 40, was found dead in a marsh along Route 107 in Saugus on Dec. 21. Her boyfriend, Bruce Maiben, has been charged with larceny and obstruction of justice and is being held without bail, but has not been charged in the death.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered in Dorchester to remember Pringle as a go-getter who was always affectionate and always smiling.

“I know she’s smiling at the love she’s getting right now,” said lifelong friend Dana Woods. “She was a goodhearted person, she didn’t deserve this.”

“As you can see with the turnout today, Sherell brought people together,” said family friend Amalia Borges. “She deserves to be here today.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)