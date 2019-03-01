‘She didn’t deserve this’: Distraught family speaks after young mother found dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken family of a 23-year-old Lynn woman who was found mutilated in the trunk of her accused kidnapper’s car on Thursday says they want justice for the young mother’s death.

“She didn’t deserve this. We want justice for her death,” Jassy Correia’s cousin Katia Depina said Thursday night as she stood with family and friends outside of a home in Dorchester.

Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was found dead after Boston police say the suspect, Louis D. Coleman III, was captured on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware.

Coleman, 32, of Providence, was caught on hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston late Saturday night.

Depina says her beloved cousin was celebrating her birthday when she suddenly disappeared from the area of 255 Tremont St.

“She was was a regular 23-year-old girl. She was a mother. She was brave. She was strong,” Depina said. “She went out to celebrate her birthday and never returned home.

Coleman is being transported back to the Ocean State to face charges including kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal a crime, and mutilation of a dead human body.

Correia and Coleman didn’t know each other, according to Depina.

