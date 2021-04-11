‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family shocked after grandmother fatally shot

BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a grandmother who was shot and killed while sitting on her porch in Dorchester Saturday is mourning her loss and demanding officials take guns off the street.

Dozens gathered at the home of Delois Brown Sunday after she was shot and killed the previous day. Shirley Brown said her 73-year-old mother was surrounded by family and planning a cookout when a man started shooting.

“Some young guy came up and just started shooting and when my mother stood up to run she got hit in the stomach,” Shirley Brown said.

Delois Brown died before first responders arrived, Shirley said. So far no one has been charged in the shooting.

“I hear on the news all the time, grandmothers being killed. I never thought my mother would be in that same situation,” Shirley said.

The city’s trauma response team, along with Mayor Kim Janey, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins and religious leaders, were at the memorial Sunday. Shirley Brown and other family members said they were thankful city leaders showed up, but wanted to see action.

“She didn’t deserve this, she didn’t deserve this at all. They need to take these guns off the street, because innocent people are being killed for no reason at all,” Shirley Brown said.

