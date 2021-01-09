‘She gets out and does the work:’ Elizabeth Warren endorses Michelle Wu for mayor

BOSTON (WHDH) - Elizabeth Warren is endorsing Michelle Wu in her run for mayor of Boston.

Sen. Warren took to social media on Saturday to make the announcement. The endorsement comes a day after current Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh was introduced as Joe Biden’s pick for Labor Secretary.

“I’ve been proud to fight alongside Michelle over the last 7 years. She gets out and does the work that needs to be done to make a difference in people’s lives. I’m thrilled to get on board the @WuTrain and endorse her run for Mayor of Boston,” Warren’s tweet said.

District 4 City Councilor Andrea Campbell is also vying for the position. No one else has announced plans to run as of Saturday.

