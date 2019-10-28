‘She had a mission … for him to end his life’: Aunt of victim in Michelle Carter case says pressure from texts similar

The aunt of a teen who was pressured into killing himself by texts from a friend said she sees similarities in new charges brought against a woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend’s suicide, and wants state officials to create a new law preventing that kind of lethal pressure.

Inyoung You has been charged with manslaughter in the suicide of her boyfriend, fellow Boston College student Alexander Urtula, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins announced Monday. Urtula killed himself on the morning of graduation earlier this year aft You allegedly sent him 47,000 texts of the previous two months, including many urging him to “go kill himself” and “go die.”

Becki Maki said that’s similar to what happened to her nephew Conrad Roy, who took his own life at 18 by inhaling fumes from a generator that he put in a truck. His girlfriend, Michelle Carter, was found guilty of using text messages to pressure Roy to kill himself, and Maki said Urtula seemed to face similar pressure.

“Tens of thousands of text messages telling you you’re an awful person, that you shouldn’t live. Eventually that’ll get in your head and you’ll make a wrong decision,” Maki said of Urtula’s death. “She wanted him to succeed at killing himself and in the case today is very similar. She had a mission and it was for him to end his life – tragic.”

Both women were charged with involuntary manslaughter, and in both cases, authorities say the girlfriends knew of their boyfriends’ fragile mental state and never reported it or got the men health. Maki said when her nephew had second thoughts and stepped out of the truck, Carter told him over the phone to “get back in.”

Rollins said Urtula’s case had some differing aspects — especially the volume of text messages.

“What I would distinguish is in the Carter case there was very limited contact prior and some egregious language in the moments leading up to the death. We have quite frankly the opposite of that,” Rollins said. “We had a barrage of complete and utter attacks on this man’s very will, conscious and psyche by an individual to the tune of 47-thousand text messages in the two months leading up.”

Maki and other relatives have been pushing Massachusetts lawmakers to pass “Conrad’s Bill,” which would create a new charge for people who encourage others to commit suicide, with a penalty of up to five years in jail.

“It never gets easier. We miss Conrad everyday. We remember him everyday,” Maki said. “We just hope with a bill his legacy will live on and others peoples lives could be saved.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)