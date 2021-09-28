LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Caitlin Powers was about to buy a home in Lowell with her husband William Sanford when the family’s newest member decided to make an appearance.

The couple had recently moved from Tennessee and had been staying in temporary housing while house hunting. They were planning a walkthrough of their new home before closing last Thursday, when Powers, nine months pregnant, had to change the schedule.

“She had other plans. I definitely woke up in labor,” Powers said.

The couple did not want to lose out on the home, so they called their realtor and closing attorney to set things up while they prepared to go to the hospital.

“I rushed over here, did the walkthrough, took video and photos,” said Mairi Elliot of Keller Williams Realty.

“She said ‘Can you meet us at the hospital? I beat them there,” said Pete Smith of Touchstone Closing. “There happened to be a nice table right there at the main entrance [for signing documents] … I’ve done thousands of closings and that was a first for sure.”

So in one day, Powers got a new home and gave birth to her daughter, Catherine.

“I just showed up, signed some papers and went inside and had a baby,” Powers said, adding she was grateful to the nurses and doctors at Lowell General.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)