A raccoon left with extensive, third-degree burns after a man in Quincy allegedly tried to set the animal on fire is continuing to recover, according to the officials treating the animal.

The New England Wildlife Center shared an update on the raccoon on Tuesday, a week after the organization first received the animal with severe burns on its stomach, back, and paws.

Authorities originally said the animal was found on Saturday, Dec. 30, after Quincy police were called to a home on Royal Street, where a caller said someone was attempting to set a caged raccoon on fire.

Upon arriving, officers reportedly found two neighbors arguing and a live raccoon in a cage trap, suffering from apparent burn injuries.

In a video obtained by police, authorities said Andrew Chieu, 63, of Quincy, could be seen “building a fire in a tin can” before placing the caged raccoon “on top of the tin can as the fire intensified.”

Chieu was later arrested and charged with violating animal cruelty laws.

Days later, the New England Wildlife Center shared progress on the animal, stating that after two procedures to remove damaged tissue, the raccoon “proved she is a fighter.”

Image provided by the New England Wildlife Center

“She continues to surprise us each day with her resilience and bright attitude,” the center shared on Facebook. “She has been making the most of her new habitat and has even been enjoying some light enrichment activities. We are confident that continuing with treatment is the right course at this time.”

Successfully taking her medication via chicken nuggets, the center said the raccoon is still being assessed and will need more, intensive wound care in the days ahead.

“We will keep you posted on her progress, and we would like to give a huge thank you to Quincy Police Department and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office for pursuing this case and ensuring this type of cruelty does not go unaddressed in our community,” the center stated.

