CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A dog is being hailed a hero after alerting her owner to a house fire in Cranston, Rhode Island late Saturday night.

Porfirio Otero heard his dog barking just before 10 p.m., so he looked out the window of his home at the intersection of East Street and Bateman Avenue and saw flames coming from the side of the house.

Otero, his wife and their pets made it out safely.

“My little dog is a hero,” he said. “She is a hero.”

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

