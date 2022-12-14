STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Heartbroken friends and family members of a 40-year-old mother of three who was found dead in a shed in Stoughton on Tuesday are honoring her memory as investigators look into her death.

Amber Buckner was found dead in a shed on Park Street around 11 a.m. Her death sparked a homicide investigation that continues to unfold. 7NEWS sources say she was found fatally stabbed in the head.

Family and friends said Buckner had dealt with some personal struggles but recently got a job and was getting her life back on track.

“She was a mother of two boys and one girl and loved them all deeply. She will be missed immensely by those that knew her,” her father wrote in a statement. “She lit up a room when she walked into it because of her beauty and the smile on her face was infectious. It is deeply disturbing to have such a good person taken away in the prime of her life. “

Her friend, Jessica Ferris, remembered Buckner as “a really good person” and said her “heart breaks for her.”

Authorities have not made any updates on the investigation into her death and are asking anyone who my have information to call police.

40 year old Amber Buckner was found dead in a #Stoughton shed yesterday. Her family provided this photo and says she was a mother of 3. Police are investigating this as a homicide. So far they’ve made no arrests. #7news pic.twitter.com/cCLl32qWNM — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 14, 2022

