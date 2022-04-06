DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) – Police say they intend to charge a man who allegedly peered through the bedroom window of two young children at an apartment building in Dracut.

Emmarie Albert was awoken when her 5-year-old daughter started screaming and their dog started barking at a man lurking in the window of their Skyline Drive apartment early Tuesday morning.

“I was sleeping and her sister was sleeping in her crib over here,” she said. “So he’s barking at the window, and then she starts screaming that there is somebody in her window and that she could see somebody in her window. So, my neighbor was outside and I heard her say, ‘What is wrong with you?’”

Albert’s neighbor noticed a man hiding in the bushes by the young girl’s first-floor bedroom window while she was out walking her dog.

“All of a sudden this man comes out of the bushes and he puts his hood on and starts walking that way,” she told 7NEWS.

When the neighbor asked the man what he was doing, the neighbor said the man told her he was there selling marijuana.

“We went outside and my neighbor who had seen him was on the phone with 911 and said he said he dropped his phone in the bush,” Albert said.

Officers responded to the call around 2:15 a.m. but the man was already gone. Neighbors called police again around 4:30 a.m. when they noticed the man return to his truck.

“So I run immediately grab my car keys, run downstairs, jump in my car,” said Albert’s neighbor. “I was not going to stop until they pulled him over. I wanted to confirm that it was him and sure enough when he got out of the car that’s the person I saw.”

The two say others have told them they have seen the man doing the same thing in the past. Now, residents are hoping this is the last time.

“We’re new to the area,” said Albert. “I don’t know anybody here. We’ve never done anything wrong to anybody to deserve this.”

Police said they intend to seek charges against that man in Lowell District Court and that he is under a no-trespass order for the property. His name and the charges against him have not been released.

