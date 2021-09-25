(WHDH)–A large crowd gathered for a somber candlelight vigil in Gabby Petito’s hometown of Blue Point, New York on Friday night to honor the memory of the 22-year-old whose remains were discovered in a camping area in Wyoming earlier this month.

“We’re here to do anything for [Gabby’s family], you know. So it just feels good to do something,” said an attendee of the vigil.

Across the country in Portland, Oregon, Noreen Gibbons built a memorial for Petito. Portland was supposed to be the final destination of Petito’s road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Petito had been reported missing on September 11 after Laundrie returned home without her following the couple’s months-long, cross-country road trip. Her remains were later found at a camping area in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

A medical examiner has ruled Petito’s death a homicide.

Authorities are actively searching for Laundrie in Florida after the FBI issued a warrant for his arrest on Thursday. Investigators say he is a person of interest in Petito’s murder.

Services for Petito will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m., according to a tweet from her father.

“She touched the world,” he said.

