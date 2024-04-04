WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A figurine of an angel is left outside the Weymouth home where police say 56-year old Christine Mello was found dead Monday.

Authorities say her body was likely left in the house for several days before it was discovered.

“Very disturbing to me, because no one deserves that, and of course I loved her, so she deserves it less,” said Mello’s friend of more than 40 years Deborah Wilson.

Mello said Mello worked as a nanny and was a caring person who had struggles.

“She was a helper,” Wilson said. “She always thought she could fix people. She always thought she could heal what was broken in them, and sometimes that’s how she sometimes ended up with people who were not good for her.”

The Norfolk District Attorney said Mello was recently reported missing, but would not say who made the report.

This week, neighbors said police cars were spotted at her Lake Street home.

“She was hoping her inheritance would be enough to purchase that home because she called it her little piece of heaven,” Wilson said. “She loved it there.”

After an autopsy was performed, authorities said Mello died from an apparent homicide.

“Christine was just rather tragic,” Wilson said. “Everything was always a tragedy with that girl. So tragedy is not attached to her death. It’s just sad that that’s a fact.”

So far, no arrests have been made and police will not say if there are any suspects.

