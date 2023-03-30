LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is mourning the loss of his wife, who was killed in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lynn on Wednesday morning.

Speaking Wednesday evening, Redzo Barucija described his wife, 55-year-old Emira Barucija, as a kind, hardworking woman.

“It was just sudden,” Redzo said. “Very tough.”

Lynn officers responded to the incident just after 6 a.m. Wednesday on Route 107 northbound between Ida and Cooper Streets, where police said Barucija was hit in a crosswalk.

Police said the driver left the scene.

Within hours of the crash, officials said detectives using city surveillance cameras had identified the driver and located the damaged car in Boston inside a parking garage in the area where the man behind the wheel worked.

Redzo Barucija said he and his wife moved to the United States from Bosnia for a better life.

On Wednesday, Redzo said his wife was on her way to Salem Hospital, where she worked.

“She was a very hard worker, very honest, such a sweetheart,” Redzo said.

Lynn police were on scene for several hours alongside state police troopers, processing the crash scene after this incident.

Contacted Wednesday, family members of the driver declined to comment.

Though no charges have officially been filed as of Thursday morning, charges are expected.

As an investigation continues, Redzo said he hopes his wife will get justice as he processes his grief.

“When it happens to you, it’s tough to keep calm and just go through this emotional process, but it’s life,” Redzo said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)