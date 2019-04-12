‘She was beyond amazing:’ Family of woman killed by Londonderry officer call for justice

MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of a 21-year-old woman killed last weekend in a a violent head-on crash involving a Londonderry police officer tell media they are furious.

Sierra Croteau, of Manchester was on her way home from her parents’ house Saturday night, after celebrating her acceptance into nursing school, when she was killed by an alleged drunk driver who was later identified as officer Tyler Berry.

“We have been robbed of even walking her down the aisle on her wedding day. Or even giving us grandchildren,” Croteau’s father, Joseph Houle, said through tears.

Croteau graduated from Milford, New Hampshire High School in 2016, became a licensed nursing assistant and dreamed of becoming a labor and delivery nurse.

A dream her parents had no doubt she would achieve.

“Sierra you see was never a quitter,” Houle said. “If Sierra didn’t pass a test the first time around she took it again until she succeeded. She never gave up until she owned it.”

Police say Croteau was on Route 101 in Amherst when Berry who was off-duty, crossed the center line in his pick-up truck and struck her car head-on.

“This meant we would never see her again, hug her again, give her a kiss, tell her we love her, how much she means to us, how proud we hare of her.” Houle said while recalling the night state troopers told he and his wife Croteau had died. “We will never be able to do this.”

Her parents say they are furious that 27-year-old Berry has been suspended with pay after he was arrested in the hospital for allegedly driving drunk the night Croteau died.

“Being a police officer, you took the oath to protect and serve, not to protect and kill,” Houle said. “You did this and you are still getting paid after you killed our innocent daughter.”

Funeral services are set for tonight.

Her family says they will fight for justice for the daughter they say was taken too soon.

Berry is facing an aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol charge and is set to face a judge next week.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)