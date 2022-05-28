NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a woman killed in a car crash last week is hoping her work will live on as they re-open their Byfield farmstand.

Susan Sforza Nico was killed when a driver crashed into the farm’s greenhouses last week. Her family has operated the farmstand for years, and re-opened it Saturday as customers came out to offer their help.

“We’ve had notes left on our cars, we’ve had offers of all kind of help. People have been dropping off food, flowers and sending their love to us,” said Tammy Sforza, Susan’s sister. “We can’t do it without them.”

Susan was the youngest of seven children and helped grow the flowers being sold Saturday. Tammy said the family will close the stand for the season after they are all sold, and asked customers to post photos of their flowers and plants to the stand’s Facebook page so they can see the results of Susan’s hard work.

“If we can end our season in the next couple of days that would be amazing because then we can move on with our feelings our emotions and everything,” Tammy Sforza said. “She was the anchor, and now we’re just adrift.”

