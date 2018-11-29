‘She was screaming’: Driver trapped, seriously injured after bus slams into tree in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured Thursday morning, including the driver of a transit bus that clipped a fire hydrant and slammed head-on into a tree in Brockton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a bat bus on East Street about 9 a.m. worked frantically to free the driver, who was left trapped in the wreckage, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman, was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after firefighters worked for nearly an hour to free her.

“She was begging, she was crying, she was screaming, she was saying ‘please get this wheel of my chest,'” one passenger said of the driver. “She couldn’t move.”

Brockton Dep. Fire Chief Jerry Kenney said the impact of the crash left the driver pinned up against the bus’ steering column.

“Her left foot was stuck between the tree and the bus itself,” he said. “It was kind of jammed in there.”

Two passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

