CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old woman riding a motorized scooter suffered serious injuries Monday when she was struck by a driver in Chelsea and launched through the air, police said.

The Chelsea woman, whose name was not released, was traveling against traffic on Boatswains Way she was struck, according to police.

The 32-year-old driver, who is also from Chelsea, allegedly told officers he couldn’t see the woman because of sun glare.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious head and back injuries. She is said to be in stable condition.

The victim’s sister told 7News that the motorist must of have been “moving pretty fast” because the impact of the crash broke the scooter in half.

“She went flying. She went up in the air and lost consciousness for a little while,” she said.

The driver remained at the scene until emergency crews arrived.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)