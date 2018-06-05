‘She will not be missed’: Children don’t hold back in mother’s scathing obituary

(WHDH) – A Minnesota woman’s obituary has gone viral after family members voiced their true feelings on her passing.

The obituary of Kathleen Dehmlow starts like any other, mentioning her birth in 1938 and her marriage in 1957 to Dennis Dehmlow. It also mentions the births of her children Gina and Jay.

However, the obituary goes on to read, “In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband’s brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California. She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.”

But the final lines of the obituary proved to be the most shocking.

“She passed away on May 31, 2018, in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her,” the post concluded.

Dehmlow’s family paid for the obituary and it appeared in the Redwood Falls Gazette, according to the Star Tribune. The paper has since removed the notice from its website following a slew of complaints.

A relative of Dehmlow said the information in the obituary is true, but “there is a lot of stuff that is missing.”

“She made a mistake 60 years ago, but who hasn’t?” he told the Star Tribune. “Has she regretted it over the years? Yes.”

