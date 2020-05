COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A shed went up in flames in Cohasset early Wednesday morning.

Officials temporarily shut down Pond Street between Route 3A and Clay Spring Road as firefighters fought the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

Pond St. between 3A and Clay Spring closed. Shed fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/xiLiuOfICG — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) May 27, 2020

