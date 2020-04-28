RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police helped shepherd a group of sheep back home after they were found grazing on the side of the highway on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a call for loose sheep on Route 101 westbound near exit 5 found at least four sheep eating the grass next to the roadway.

After a brief pursuit along the highway’s shoulder, the sheep made their way back home to safety.

🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 This morning, #TroopA received a call for sheep grazing on the side of 101 West near Exit 5. After a brief pursuit along the shoulder, they were shepherded back home to safety! 🚔 #NHSP pic.twitter.com/De3wwaXDGZ — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) April 28, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)