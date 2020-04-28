RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police helped shepherd a group of sheep back home after they were found grazing on the side of the highway on Tuesday morning.
Troopers responding to a call for loose sheep on Route 101 westbound near exit 5 found at least four sheep eating the grass next to the roadway.
After a brief pursuit along the highway’s shoulder, the sheep made their way back home to safety.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)