‘Sheer bravery and heroism’: Rookie Attleboro police officers shoot man accused of firing at them

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused of opening fire on two Attleboro police officers Monday morning will face attempted murder charges after he is treated for multiple gunshot wounds he sustained when the officers returned fire, authorities said.

The rookie night-shift officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun inside a church on Newport Avenue about 6:45 a.m. when they encountered the suspect on foot, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.

The suspect, identified by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn as 41-year-old Eric Lindsey, of Coventry, Rhode Island, allegedly opened fire on the officers’ cruisers with a semi-automatic handgun as they arrived on scene, sending bullets through their windshields and into the headrests.

“God forbid they were still sitting in their cruisers,” Heagney said, adding that “out of sheer bravery and heroism,” the two officers jumped from their patrol cars and returned fire.

Lindsey was struck several times and taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is said to be recovering.

The two officers, who were uninjured in the exchange, were also taken to the hospital as a precaution. They were treated for stress and released.

“By the grace of god, the officers were not seriously injured or killed,” Quinn said in a statement. “This case highlights the dangers officers face on a daily basis while responding to calls. I commend them for their professionalism in their response to a most dangerous and potentially fatal situation.”

Lindsey is charged with two counts of armed assault to murder, four counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possessing a large capacity feeding device. He also faces one count each of breaking and entering, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

An arraignment date in Attleboro District Court has not yet been set but 7’s Steve Cooper reports Lindsey could face a judge from his hospital bed on Tuesday.

The shooting is under investigation.

