Sheffield incident that left 5 dead being investigated as murder-suicide

SHEFFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal fire in Sheffield is being investigated as a murder-suicide, officials said Thursday.

Five individuals, including three young children, were found dead Wednesday morning in a fire-ravaged home located at 1343 Home Road, according to Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Police and fire crews responded about 8 a.m. to calls for a structure fire.

An initial search of the residence revealed the presence of one dead individual.

The other four were found during a secondary search.

Among the deceased were Luke Karpinski and his wife, Justine Wilbur, both 41, who lived in the home with their 3-year-old child and 7-year-old twins, officials say.

“We are investigating this matter as a murder-suicide. At this time, the evidence indicates that Luke Karpinski was the assailant,” Harrington said Thursday at a press conference. “This is a comprehensive and ongoing investigation. The scene is secure and there is no reason to believe that the public is endangered at this time.”

The incident remains under investigation.

