Shell casing prompts ‘shelter in place’ order at Beverly middle school

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The discovery of a shell casing in a common area at a Beverly middle school prompted a temporary “shelter in place” order Monday, police said.

The order was issued at 9:18 a.m. after a student found the shell casing and turned it in. It was lifted at 11 a.m. after a Beverly police K9 unit swept the school.

An email was sent to the parents of students to let them know about the incident.

