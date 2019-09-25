(CNN) — A Kansas shelter dog who stole hearts across the country when her story went viral has finally found a forever home.

Queen, a 3-year-old terrier mix, was living at at the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam.

She went more than 400 days without being adopted.

That all changed Tuesday when she was adopted by a man whose friend sent him a picture of the pup.

Tony Peluso said when he went to visit Queen, he fell in love immediately.

He didn’t even know about the viral campaign to find her a home, which included an animal advocate moving into Queen’s kennel last week to raise awareness.

The activist, Scott Poore, documented his time living in the 10-by-seven room with Queen.

