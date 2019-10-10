Shelter dogs turned narcotics detection K9s credited in Carver drug bust

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Carver man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they recovered more than 100 grams of cocaine, 4,000 Adderall pills, 125 Suboxone strips, and thousands of dollars in cash while executing a search warrant at his home on Wednesday.

Carver police, along with detectives from Middleboro and Wareham, arrested Ross Santos, 41, after executing the warrant at his Jowett Street home.

Shelter dogs turned to narcotics detection K9s, Boing and Rusty, assisted Carver Police in locating the large quantity of narcotics and money.

Boing and Rusty were both rescued from local shelters before going through a ‘rigorous’ 10-week academy and certification process at the Plymouth County Sheriff Department, officials said.

Santos is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on charges of trafficking in cocaine in excess of 100 grams, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, subsequent offense, and possessing a class B substance with intent to distribute.

