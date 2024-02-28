BOSTON (WHDH) - A new shelter is set to open in the Seaport District as part of an effort to find a place to put the growing number of migrant families that are flooding into Massachusetts — and some residents living in the area are expressing concerns.

The United Way of Mass Bay got a $5 million grant to put these migrant shelters in different parts of the state and the latest plan is to put one in a 10,000-square-foot office building on Farnsworth Street, right in the heart of the Fort Point section of the booming Seaport District.

“This is a very quickly evolving crisis and we feel it,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, adding that the state would pay for the shelter but the city would keep a close eye on its impacts on constituents.

“If we see ourselves as the center city, the place where we’re going to do everything we can, regardless of whether its more than our fair share, that is our role,” she said.

But not all residents are on board.

One who spoke to 7NEWS said, “I don’t think it’s a good idea, there’s a lot of people who live around here and maybe they should find another location.”

But another man whose family emigrated from Mexico said he hopes the migrants get the support they need and he’s not concerned about the impact on the community.

Asked about the shelter plan, Gov. Maura Healey continued to call on Washington to pass legislation to address the crisis, saying, “Every day we suffer from the consequences of our broken immigration system.”

