BOSTON (WHDH) - A new shelter is set to open in the Seaport District Monday as part of an effort to find a place to put the growing number of migrant families that are flooding into Massachusetts.

The United Way of Mass Bay got a $5 million grant to put these migrant shelters in different parts of the state and the latest plan is to put one in a 10,000-square-foot office building on Farnsworth Street, right in the heart of the Fort Point section of the booming Seaport District.

