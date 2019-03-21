DEER PARK, Texas (WHDH) — Problems are continuing for a Texas city where a petrochemical facility burned for four days.

Officials in Deer Park ordered residents and others to remain in their homes and other shelters due to elevated levels of benzene at the Intercontinental Terminals Company facility.

Benzene is a colorless, flammable liquid with a sweet odor that is a natural part of crude oil and gasoline.

There are reports of a noticeable odor in Deer Park.

A least three school districts in the area canceled classes Thursday due to issues with air quality.

Firefighters put out the chemical blaze at the facility Wednesday morning but remained on the scene in case of flare-ups.

On Wednesday night, a fireball erupted at one of the facility’s tanks but city officials say it was extinguished in about 30 seconds.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)