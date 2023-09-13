LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lynn say they are still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with what they believe was a targeted shooting on Wednesday.

The Lynn Police Department announced it finished an extensive search for the suspect in the area of Commercial Street after shots were fired around 11:30 a.m., leading to officials issuing a shelter-in-place alert for the surrounding neighborhood and schools.

“The Lynn Police have completed an extensive search of the area with the Mass State Police. The suspect has not been located,” the department stated on Facebook. “We encourage residents to be vigilant and to keep your doors locked. We ask everyone that has security video to check their cameras during and after this incident that occurred at 11:31 AM this morning on Commercial Street.”

The shelter-in-place alert was later cancelled at 2 p.m., with the department saying officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers would remain in the area.

Authorities initially told locals to stay indoors after police were called to Commercial Street, near Neptune Boulevard for the reported shooting.

Police said a suspect was believed to have fled the scene on foot, prompting Lynn PD to ask residents on Commercial Street, South Street and Market Square to shelter in place and “secure their homes.” Minutes after issuing the announcement around 12:30 p.m., the department expanded the affected area to include Lynn Commons and all abutting streets.

Lynn PD also shared two images of the alleged suspect on their Facebook page. Police ask that anyone with any information on the shooting or the individual contact the department at 781-595-2000.

During the investigation, SKY7-HD flew over the scene and spotted nearly a dozen police cruisers closing off the roadway, where several bullet casings could be seen on the ground.

Authorities have not yet said whether there were any victims as they continue to investigate.

Image provided by the Lynn Police Department.

