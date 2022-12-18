COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a shelter in place order after a man entered the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw and tried to use the device to break through the security door before barricading himself in his home, officials said.

At 3:40 p.m. Cohasset police issued the order for anyone living within a quarter-mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road as they work to get the man to leave his home, where there are two young children present.

The man has a history with police, according to Cohasset Police Chief Bill Quigley.

Quigley said officers are negotiating with the man and are working to end the situation peacefully.

12/18/2022 3:40 PM — Cohasset Police have issued a shelter in place for for anyone living within a quarter mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road in Cohasset.

