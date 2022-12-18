COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a shelter in place order after a man entered the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw and tried to use the device to break through the security door before barricading himself in his home, officials said.
At 3:40 p.m. Cohasset police issued the order for anyone living within a quarter-mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road as they work to get the man to leave his home, where there are two young children present.
The man has a history with police, according to Cohasset Police Chief Bill Quigley.
Quigley said officers are negotiating with the man and are working to end the situation peacefully.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)