Shelter in place lifted at Dartmouth College, police asking for help identifying suspect

HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting near Dartmouth College campus Friday night.

The campus community was told to shelter in place shortly after 10 p.m. after a man was shot outside of the Christian Science Reading Room on School Street, according to a Dartmouth College spokesman.

The warning was lifted two-and-a-half hours later when police determined the threat was no longer active.

The victim, whose name was not released and officials say is not affiliated with the college, was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police investigated several other reports of gunshots in the Hanover area, though no evidence was found to suggest that shots had been fired at any other location.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or had first-hand knowledge of the situation is asked to contact investigators at 603-643-2222.

Students who need support may contact campus safety and security at 603-646-4000 to speak with a dean or counselor on call. Faculty and staff may contact the Faculty/Employee Assistance Program (F/EAP) at 844-216-8308.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)