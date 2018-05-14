Shelter in place lifted at Quabbin Regional Middle-High School after loaded gun clip found

BARRE, Mass. (WHDH) — Students at Quabbin Regional Middle-High School were ordered to shelter in place Monday morning after a loaded gun clip was found on school grounds, officials said.

A member of the maintenance staff found the clip in the dugout on the softball field, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

No firearm was found but Barre police and state police are investigating the discovery.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 11:30 a.m. after police spent the morning searching the school.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)