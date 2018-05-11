READING, Mass. (WHDH) – A shelter in place order at several Reading public schools has been lifted.

The shelter in place was originally ordered after a report of an intruder in the woods near Arthur B. Lord Drive.

The shelter in place included Reading Memorial High School, Birch Meadow, and Coolidge.

While the shelter in place has been lifted, all afternoon sports and activities at the schools have been canceled.

